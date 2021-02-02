Soccer News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I'm not surprised by Kotoko’s recent good form - Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu has noted that the recent good form of the team comes as no surprise to him.



The coach in his second stint as head coach for the Porcupine Warriors club did not have it easy after being sacked in December 2020.



After several weeks, the team under interim coach Johnson Smith has been doing well with fans constantly heaping praise and urging the team to keep their momentum.



According to coach Maxwell Konadu, he was confident that the team under him was going to improve, and he is not surprised that the team is doing well now.



“I'm not surprised Asante Kotoko are playing very good football now because it was just a matter of time for the team to gel well together."



“When you gather too many stars in a time, it takes time for them to gel, so during my second stint at Kotoko, I envisioned the team to take some time before they could play very well together as a team,” Maxwell Konadu said in an interview with Nhyira FM on Tuesday.



Asante Kotoko currently sits seventh on the Ghana Premier League table having amassed 17 points from 11 matches.