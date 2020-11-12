Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

I’m not ready for a competitive match now – Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities FC coach, Goran Barjaktarevic and striker, Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan has expressed concerns about his physical fitness as the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League kickstarts this weekend.



Gyan who signed for the Royals on the transfer deadline day has already been ruled out for the match week one encounter against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium due to match fitness.



The news of Gyan’s unavailability for the matchday one game against Berekum Chelsea was revealed by Legon Cities coach Goran Barjktarevic.



Asamoah Gyan has now confirmed the news in his latest engagement with the media ahead of the start of the new season.



“Honestly, I’m not ready to play a competitive match now but I have to use my experience to make it gradually till I’m 100% fit and when I’m fit everybody is going to see it on the field,” he said.



He continued, “All I want to do is to be scoring goals and that is what I want to do. Staying home for about eight months is quite a long time so definitely, everything will depend on my daily routines. Sometimes it can be even short than expected but everything will depend on me”.

