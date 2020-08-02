I'm not interested in football now - Coach Kwasi Appiah

Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has said he is currently not interested in football despite being contacted by several teams abroad for his services.



The ex-Black Stars manager has revealed that he is concentrating on other things outside sports even though he has also been linked with working with top clubs sides in Ghana as well.



Appiah, whose contract with the Black Stars was not renewed after it expired in December, said he is focusing on his other engagements in the country.



"Now I am not interested in football, my concentration is on other things, although I don't know what will happen in the future," Kwesi Appiah said in an in an interview with Wontumi FM.



"But I don't want to know anything about football."



Appiah was relieved of his position as head coach of the Black Stars in January 2020 after the Ghana Football Association decided not to extend his expired contract.



It was the 60-year-old's second spell as trainer of the Black Stars which he took over in April 2017.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.