I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidency – Randy Abbey

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey, has ruled out plans to contest for president of the Ghana Football Association.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will elect a new leader in 2023 after the mandate of current president, Kurt Okraku ends in October following his four-year stay in office.



According to the astute football figurehead, he has not taken any decision to contest for the seat and that the plan is out of quotation.



“I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat, it is out of the equation,” he disclosed on Asempa FM.



Abbey doubles as the President of Kpando Football Club, owing 70 percent of the shares as the club will compete in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League after winning the Zone 3 Division One League.



He previously served as the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, serving in this position for 8 years



He also serves as the Chairman of the Black Satellites management committee. Following the Black Satellites success in the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, he was retained as the Chairman of the committee for a second term.



LSN/OGB