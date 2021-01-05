Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

'I'm not happy with my performance at the moment'- Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey

Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Ghana and Amiens SC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey says he is not happy with his performances in the ongoing season for the French Ligue II side.



The former Dreams FC midfielder has been key for the side alongside fellow countryman Nicholas Opoku in the ongoing season.



Amiens after 17 games played this season is placed 10th on the league table with 23 points.



A position the Ghanaian said the team but improve on to reach higher on the league standings.



“I don’t think my start to the season has been great, I’m not happy with my performance at the moment. I know I can do better and I am working for it.”, he told Gazette Sports.



“I think Amiens should be higher, we are not happy with our ranking because we are capable and we have to do better. We should fight with the top teams. We are not satisfied with this position.”



The former Dreams FC player also stated he feels more comfortable playing as a midfielder but can also sacrifice to shift from his comfort zone if the need arises.



“I really feel more comfortable in the middle. I’m better as a midfielder, I really feel comfortable there. I can play defense also because sometimes you have to sacrifice yourself for the club. But I really feel more comfortable in the middle.”



Amiens travel away to face Guingamp in a game to be played later today.

