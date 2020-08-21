Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

I’m not dead - Don Bortey rubbishes death rumours

Hearts of Oak great Bernard Don Bortey

Former Hearts of Oak great Bernard Don Bortey has denied rumours sparked by a Facebook user with the username Davinci Mogul that he has passed on.



A Facebook user wrote on his timeline that the former footballer has died.



When the player was asked on Kumasi based Ashh Fm, If he was aware that he has been pronounced dead by a Facebook user, he denied knowledge and said he is hearing it for the first time from their producers.



“I was first told by your producer that someone has posted on his Facebook timeline that am dead.”



“I’m not dead God has blessed me with life”



He has however pleaded with anyone who is spiritually inclined to contact him so any untimely death could be averted if any.



I will plead that if is something spiritual, the person should contact me and I will do something about it.

