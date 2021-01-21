Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’m not coming back to play football at Asante Kotoko – Agyemang-Badu

Ex-Ghana Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Ex-Ghana Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, says he would not be coming back to play football at Asante Kotoko but on a managerial or administrative role.



The 30-year-old is making this clarification on the back of an earlier statement he made of having an unfinished business with the Porcupine Warriors.



“I always say I have unfinished business with Kotoko,” he told footballmadeinghana.com.



“I’ll be coming back to Kotoko but not to play football but to work with them in other capacities,” he added.



The former Udinese star believes his comment is different from what Asamoah Gyan said; saying, he’ll play for Kotoko before dashing them for Legon Cities because they could not reach an agreement.



He said “Gyan had said he will play. I am not saying I’ll play, but to work in a different capacity. If I stop playing, I don’t think I’ll come to Ghana to play. If I stop, I’ve stopped, but there is a lot I can do for the club like scouting players and a whole lot. If I announce my retirement completely, I’ll not come back home and continue to play.”



Badu spent less than 4 months with the Porcupine Warriors, joining from Berekum Arsenal.



His rise with the U-20 national team in 2009 swiftly moved him outside the country, playing for the likes of Udinese, Hellas Verona and Bursaspor.