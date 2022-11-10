'I'm not aware of Otto Addo's final list' - ExCo member Randy Abbey

Sports News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Randy Abbey, revealed that the final list of Black Stars players for the 2022 World Cup is unknown to him.



The much-awaited list has been the subject of controversies this week with the media leaking lists f purported inclusions and exclusions in Otto Addo's list.



"I am a member of the Executive council but I'm not aware of the final list," he said on Good Morning Ghana programme he hosts on Metro TV, on November 9.



"When they are ready, they will tell us and they will let us know. The Ghana camp opens on the 14th but I think they will be a press conference by Otto Addo in Ghana on the 13th," he added.



The Black Stars are expected to officially begin preparations for the FIFA World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 14, 2022.



According to Randy Abbey, the GFA will hold a press conference for Otto Addo, a day before the team's preparations start.



Per the GFA's itinerary, all players and technical team members are expected to report on November 14, which is the deadline set for National teams to announce their final squad for the tournament.



Although the final squad is yet to be announced, reports indicate that Felix Afena-Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, Joseph Painstil, Majeed Ashimeru, and Jeffrey Schlupp are the major names dropped from the 55-man provisional squad.



The reported drop of the aforementioned players has sparked outrage on social media, but Randy Abbey claims it is a similar case in Brazil.



"Even in Brazil, there is a debate going on. Some people don't understand why Firmino(was not in the squad). They will take Richarlison's stats and Gabriel Jasesus' stats and they look at it and they don't understand why this person is not in there."



The Black Stars as part of their preparations will play Switzerland in an international friendly on November 17, before they depart to Qatar the following day.



