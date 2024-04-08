I'm not a coward - Asamoah Gyan vows to deal with persons who attack him on social media

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has vowed to continue to issue 'appropriate' responses to persons who attack him on social media.



Asamoah Gyan believes that he has a right to respond accordingly to such persons and that failure to do so will be an exhibition of cowardice.



According to Gyan, he has built a reputation and credibility over the years and will not allow anyone to come at him in the name of social media.



"I should sit for somebody to come talk to me anyhow cos it's social media right? I'm not a coward like some people," he stated.



A social media user who sought to rubbish Gyan's claim that inexperience was the Black Stars' bane in their game against Brazil in the 2006 World Cup drew Gyan's ire.



Asamoah Gyan denied suggestions that Ghana was overpowered by the star-studded Brazilian side, explaining that the team's lack of experience cost it a place in the quarter-final of the competition in Germany.



"Experience was the difference in that game, but I disagree if you say we were cooked, bro. Go back and watch the full game, bro," he wrote in reply to a post by journalist Owuraku Ampofo suggesting Ghana got 'cooked' in the game.



Gyan's explanation elicited a reply from a tweep who said, "My friend, my friend. Them cook we."



An unhappy Asamoah Gyan denied any association with the tweep, stating, "Who is your friend? I blame social media. Eni wo n3."



What happened in the game?



Ghana was no match for Brazil, who thumped the African giants 3-0. The Black Stars conceded the first goal just five minutes into the game. Asamoah Gyan was sent off in the 81st minute after picking up a second yellow card for diving.



The Black Stars had finished second in Group E with 6 points, beating the Czech Republic and USA while losing to group winners Italy.



Ronaldo, Adriano, and Ze Roberto scored goals for Brazil in the game played on June 27, 2006.



EK



