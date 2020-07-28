Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m mad – Malik Jabir fires GFA for ‘disrespectful’ actions

Former Black Stars player Malik Jabir

Former Black Stars player Malik Jabir has lashed out at the Ghana Football Association over what he says is a disrespectful treatment handed him by the FA.



The legendary footballer is one of many local coaches who openly expressed interest in the vacant GFA technical director job.



Malik firmed up his interest with a written proposal to the FA and now admits he has regretted that move.



Jabir says he is unhappy that the FA failed to acknowledge receipt of his application.



According to him, the FA’s actions smack of disrespect and for someone who played and won trophies for Ghana he deserves better.



The former Black Meteors coach in an interview with Peace FM criticized the FA and called for respect for ex-footballers.



He bemoaned the FA’s preference for a foreigner as technical director.



“I have heard that Bashir Hayford has also applied. They are saying that over 100 people have applied which is a big lie. It’s never possible. The work of a technical director will be heavier than the work of a coach because as a technical director you will be involved in all sectors”.



“How can 100 plus people apply for this post. We will not sit down for these foolish things to continue. This is why I am mad. You know I’m a gentleman and I don’t fight so if you find me talking like this, you should know that I’m peeved. It’s selfishness because they want the money to remain with them.



Meanwhile, the FA has insisted that the recruitment process has been fair and opened.



The General Secretary of the FA told www.ghanaweb.com in an interview last month that his outfit is committed to appointing someone with the requisite skills for the position.

