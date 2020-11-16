Sports News of Monday, 16 November 2020

I’m lucky to get more playing time because Kudus is injured – Ajax midfielder admits

Ajax Midfielder, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp

Ajax Midfielder, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, has admitted that he is enjoying playing time as a result of the unavailability of star boy Mohammed Kudus.



Signed from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer window, Mohammed Kudus became an instant hit at the Eredivisie outfit as he wowed fans and neutrals with his performance whenever he was called into action.



Unfortunately, the 20-year-old forward picked up an injury on his UEFA Champions League debut and has been ruled out of action for 4 months.



In his absence, youngster Jurgen Ekkelenkamp has had the chance to play at Ajax.



“I am comfortable with it. I play a lot, make my minutes. I actually did not expect that," Jurgen Ekkelenkamp told FC Afkicken.



The midfielder added, “I was a bit lucky because Kudus got injured. Then a spot became available, there were a few more minutes for me. If someone gets injured, someone else has a bit of luck.”

