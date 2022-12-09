I’m looking forward to helping Reading FC beat Coventry – Baba Rahman

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Baba Rahman is all geared up for Reading FC’s upcoming match against Coventry in the English Championship.



The defender only reported to the club this week after a short period with the Black Stars in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The full-back played in all three matches for the Black Stars in Group H where he started the games against Portugal and Uruguay but climbed off the bench in the second game against South Korea.



With Ghana losing two games and drawing one, the Black Stars, unfortunately, could not advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.



Following the exit of the team last Friday, Baba Rahman has had a short time off to relax before finally returning to training with his Reading FC teammates.



Speaking to the media team of the club after his return, the Ghana international says he is fully focused on helping the side to beat Coventry over the weekend.



“It's always nice having a home game. I’m looking forward to getting the three points. It will be perfect to restart with three points and hopefully, we fight for it. We have to keep going and we have to do more,” Baba Rahman stressed.



The match between Reading FC and Coventry will kick off at 14:00gmt on Saturday, December 10.