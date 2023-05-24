I’m legally a player of Great Olympics – Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Former Ghanaian international, Agyemang Badu, has revealed that legally he remains a player of Accra Great Olympics.



Badu announced his departure from the club after five months with the team.



He joined the ‘Dade’ boys prior to the commencement of the ongoing 2022/23 betPawa Premier League but decided to leave the club because he received information that the management intended to dismiss former Coach Yaw Preko due to his insistence on playing him in games, which went against the club's wishes.



According to the former Udinese star, he continues to have interactions with his teammates and per legal terms, he remains a player of the club, "Legally I’m still a player of Great Olympics. I still support them; I still speak to the guys to do what they can to help”, he told Max FM.



He played 11 league matches for Great Olympics and was named man of the match in two of them.



The 32-year-old, who announced his retirement from international football in December 2020 after 78 caps with 11 goals, helped Great Olympics win the GHALCAG6 before the start of the current season.



