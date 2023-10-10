I’m just getting started – Ernest Nuamah insists after netting first Olympic Lyon goal

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah is feeling confident after scoring his first goal for Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1.



The talented teenager was in action for the French club on Sunday when the team locked horns with Lorient.



He scored with a fine strike in the 21st minute to help Olympic Lyon secure a point after a 3-3 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



Reacting to his goal in a post on Twitter, Ernest Nuamah said he is just getting started.



He has rallied his Olympic Lyon teammates to keep pushing to win their next game in the French Ligue 1.



“Just getting started. Although we didn’t get the results every game is a step forward to find growth and unity. Let’s keep pushing forward to bounce back stronger,” Ernest Nuamah shared.



