I'm in talks with Akambi and Inkoom - Hafiz Konkoni on his reported move to Heats of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni, has disclosed that Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi and defender Samuel Inkoom are in constant contact with him to join the Phobians.



Hearts of Oak, who had a disappointing campaign in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season, are looking to augment their squad for a better performance next season and have thus set sight of the highly-rated striker.



Speaking with GhanaSportspage, the Black Stars striker confirmed that negotiations are underway and that he is pleased to be in direct contact with Akambi who has shown keen interest in luring him to sign for the club.



“Yes, we are still negotiating. Alhaji Akambi is playing a key role. He wants me to come and help the team and I feel proud of that. Is not easy for somebody like Alhaji Akambi to contact you always, his calibre…” he said.



He added that Hearts defender Samuel Inkoom has also been engaging on how joining the club would benefit him.



“Samuel Inkoom is also playing a vital role because he’s been calling me always, telling me about the good works of Accra Hearts of Oak and how the move will help me. He is also doing a good job because is not easy to call me every day checking at his level. His love for the club and how he talks about the club is something that I cannot understand."



“It is good but let’s see what happens because we’re still negotiating. I can’t really tell now whether I will play for them but there’s an advance talks. Inkoom is doing a great job,” he added.



Hafiz Konkoni, who scored 15 goals in the league last season, may be the club's first acquisition as they look to remedy their striker difficulties.





