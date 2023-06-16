I'm impressed with Black Meteors performance against Egypt - Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Ghana's Under-23 coach, Ibrahim Tanko has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players following their 1-1 draw against Egypt in a pre-tournament friendly.



The Black Meteors were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute after one of their players was sent off.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the first goal from the spot with the Egyptians getting the equalizer later in the 28th minute.



Speaking after the game, Tanko commended his team for their resilience, as they played with ten men.



The coach emphasized that the team had limited preparation, with only one training session before the game.



Ibrahim Tanko said, “I’m very impressed, it is not easy to play ten against eleven for almost 70 minutes and the boys did well, we will take it from there and I hope that the next game will be better.”



“I think those who played did very well, we are still waiting for those who are with the Black Stars, that will make us strong again but I am very impressed with this performance today.”



“We trained just ones and played 1-1 so I think when we have more time to prepare we are going to build a strong team and go to Morocco and have a very successful tournament,” he told GFA media.



The Black Meteors will compete in the 2023 AFCON and are in Group A alongside Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.



Ghana is counting on the U23 AFCON to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.



