I’m happy to join Legon Cities - Asamoah Gyan

Striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed his joy for signing with Ghanaian local side Legon Cities.



The top striker in a tweet said he feels happy for returning home to play a local side in the Ghanaian local league.



Asamoah Gyan on Friday sealed his domestic transfer deal by signing with Legon Cities worth more than US$1million.



The juicy deal was signed after the player met with the club’s president Richard Attipoe.



“The deal was sealed yesterday as I excused Gyan and his elder brother Baffour to conclude the deal with the club officials. I can confirm it is more than one million dollars,” Anim Addo, the manager of the striker said on Saturday night.



Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, the player wrote: "Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with @legoncitiesfc. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every details of the club. Thanks for your support.”



The deal is for four years and a record in Ghana’s local league scene.

Gyan has scored 51 goals for the Black Stars since his debut in 2003.







