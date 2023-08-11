I’m happy to be part of the great Almeria family - Iddrisu Baba

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba has expressed his excitement after Spanish La Liga side UD Almeria announced his signing from fellow La Liga side Real Mallorca.



He has signed a season-long deal with an option to join permanently if everything goes well.



He posted on Instagram to share his delight at the new chapter in his career on Thursday, August 10, 2023.



Baba wrote, “New chapter unlocked, new beginnings. Happy to be part of this great family. let's go ⚪️????@udalmeria.”



UD Almeria announced his signing via a statement on their official Twitter handle.



The statement said, “Iddrisu Baba, the new UD Almería player! The footballer arrives on loan, with a purchase option, from RCD Mallorca.”



After joining Mallorca in 2014 from Leganes youth team, the 27-year-old amassed a total of 91 appearances during his time with the club.



His game time at the club was limited last season which was partly because of injuries. His injury issues has been persistent for the past two seasons.



The Ghanaian's departure from Mallorca marks the end of an almost decade-long association with the team.