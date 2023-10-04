I’m happy to be part of the Superligaen team of the week - Ibrahim Osman

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian young talent Ibrahim Osman has expressed his excitement at being named in the Danish Superligaen team of the week after another inspiring performance over the weekend.



The 18-year-old was on top of his game as Nordsjaelland were held to a goalless draw by Vejle Boldklub.



After being named in team of the week, the Right to Dream Academy graduate took to Twitter to thank his teammates and coaches for their support.



“Happy to be part of the Superligaen team of week. It’s always a team effort, so thank you to my teammates and the entire staff. We can and will do better,” Ibrahim Osman said.



The 18-year-old was instrumental as his side picked up a 0-0 draw against Vejle Boldklub in the week 10 encounter on Sunday.



The Ghanaian teen sensation lasted the entire duration and put up an impressive show to help his side snatch a point at the Vejle Stadion.



The game ended in a pulsating goalless, as both teams failed to hit the back of the net.



Osman keeps turning heads in Denmark with his sublime performances in the ongoing campaign. The young talent has 2 goals and 4 assists in 14 games across competitions.