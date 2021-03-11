Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I'm happy to be in Poland - Black Queens star Priscilla Hagan

Black Queen striker, Priscilla Hagan

Black Queens forward Priscilla Hagan says she is happy to have secured a move to Polish top-flight side AP Lotos Gdansk.



The 24-year-old recently netted a brace on her debut appearance for the side and looks to be quickly settling in Poland.



In an exclusive interview with journalist Damian Konwent, she revealed how happy she was with the move.



"I believe that we can achieve a lot together with AP Lotos Gdansk," she stated.



"Gdansk is beautiful. I like multicultural cities. I came here at the beginning of the year and worked the entire preparation period with the team. I am from outside Europe so playing in different leagues was a challenge for me."



"I hope that it will be useful to me in the Polish Premier League. I'm happy I'm here. I want to thank the whole club, the management, and all those who believed in me."