I'm happy to be back in the Ghana Premier League - Coach Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities new coach, Bashiru Hayford(M)

After taking charge of Legon Cities FC as the team's new head coach, Bashir Hayford has said that he is delighted to be back in the Ghana Premier League.



The experienced tactician has worked for some of the top Ghanaian top-flight clubs in the past. In the final week of November, his service was secured to replace Coach Goran Barjaktarevic at Legon Cities FC.



Ahead of his first match in charge of the team this weekend, coach Bashir Hayford has at a press conference today noted that he is elated to be back in the Ghana Premier League.



“I am very excited and happy to be back in the Ghana Premier League. The feeling is great."



"I thank the management of Legon Cities FC for recognizing my immense efforts and contributions to Ghana football,” the gaffer said.



Coach Bashir Hayford in the past coached Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold.



Before leaving the two Ashanti Region clubs, he guided the team's to win the Ghana Premier League title.

