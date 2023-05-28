I'm glad to have invested in African football - Lothar Matthäus

Sports News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Co-owner of Accra Lions Football Club, Lothar Matthäus, has said his time and energy for football drew his interest to invest in Africa, knowing the numerous talents on the continent.



According to the former German international, he told graphiconline.com that it was in his interest to give back to football considering the honor the sport brought to his life.



A week ago, Matthäus was unveiled as a shareholder of Accra Lions, alongside Oliver König, a former German player agent, and former Ghanaian international, Frank Acheampong.



He reiterated his keen interest to develop talents in West Africa and open up a route to Europe for young players.



“I like to invest all my time and energy into football because I know where I come from in Germany. This is one of the dreams that I’ve always kept and I’m glad that it has been achieved. I decided to invest my time into football, my passion and looking at how fast the club is rising, I am glad to invest into it,” he said.



Matthäus is a revered figure in world football, enjoyed a storied career that saw him lift numerous trophies and accolades playing for clubs in Germany, Italy and the United States.



As the recipient of the prestigious World Player of the Year award in 1991, his inclusion in the ownership group signifies a major milestone for Accra Lions and highlights the growing interest and investment in African football.



