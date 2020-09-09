Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

I’m focused on preparing Satellites for the future - Karim Zito

Ghana Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito

The Ghana Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito, has disclosed the major problem he is facing since he was appointed to be the Ghana Under 20 coach is with the media asking him a lot of irrelevant questions.



Mr. Zito said all he cares about now is preparing the players for success in the future.



“…I Face a lot of challenges and the major one I have, is the media asking me a lot of unnecessary questions but it is part of our job and apart from that the Ghana Football Association is giving us every necessary material and support we need to win the upcoming WAFU tournament.”, he said



Ghana is preparing for the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) ‘B’ qualifying competition scheduled for Togo in November this year.



The winner and runners-up from the competition would get the nod to represent the Zone in the 2021 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in February.

