I’m focused on Orlando Pirates now; it’s the most important thing for me – Richard Ofori

Sports News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Richard Ofori has stressed that he always prioritises his club.



According to the highly-rated shot-stopper, he will put Orlando Pirates upfront any day because it is his performance at the club that will even get him a place in the national team.



Speaking at a Pirates media event in Northern Johannesburg ahead of the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs, Richard Ofori said it is all that he is thinking about.



"The most important thing is Orlando Pirates because, on a daily basis, you work with your team. The national team is based on what you do at your club.



“I'm not really thinking about the national team at the moment. If you are not fit and doing well at your club then the national team is useless,” Richard Ofori said.



The goalkeeper only recently recovered from an injury setback and should be back in post for the much-anticipated Soweto derby.



The clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be played on Saturday, October 29. Kickoff is at 1:30pm.











