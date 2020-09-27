Sports News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

I’m ever-ready for Black Stars call-up – Adam Kwarasey

Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey says he is ever-ready to honour an invitation into the team.



Kwarasey who was Ghana’s first choice goalie for the 2014 World Cup is yet to make any Black Stars team since 2017.



His absence has been attributed to the fear of voodoo (juju) and ill-treatment by the handlers of the team.



Last week, former Black Stars striker Odartey Lamptey alleged that Kwarasey has regretted his decision to play for Ghana and will not return to the team.



But in an interview with Citi Sports, Kwarasey indicated his preparedness to wear the Black Stars jersey once more.



He stated that once he is in a good condition physically, he will never turn down the Black Stars.



“If I’m fit, I will always do that. If I play or not doesn’t matter. For me, as long you make a decision that you think is best for the team. And of course, if I’m the one chosen to play, prepare me for the game so I can have the best possible preparations to have a good performance for our team,” he said.



Kwarasey also responded to Odartey Lamptey’s claims that he has regretted picking Ghana over Norway.



The 32-year-old says wearing the Ghana jersey is an honour and that he still loves the country.



Kwarasey’s only regret however, is his failure to win a trophy for Ghana.



“That is not true at all. I’m really happy and grateful that I have been allowed to represent Ghana. I love wearing that jersey and, for me, that was the only thing I have ever wanted in terms of national team football,” he said.



“I wish we could have accomplished more, of course, and that I could have been part of that,” he said.





Kwarasey was member of Ghana’s 2012 and 2013 AFCON. He also featured in one game at the 2014 World Cup.

