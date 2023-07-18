I'm dragging Kotoko to FIFA over my unpaid salary arrears - Seydou Zerbo

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Burkinabé coach Seydou Zerbo has revealed his intentions to take legal action against Asante Kotoko by reporting them to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).



The coach's decision comes in response to the Porcupine Warriors' alleged refusal to settle his three-month salary arrears after his departure from the team.



Zerbo was appointed as the head coach of Asante Kotoko following the departure of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum. He was relieved of his duties after a poor run of form.



In his first interview since leaving the club, Zerbo expressed his disappointment at the situation, stating that the club had not fulfilled its obligations to settle his three-month salary arrears as agreed upon following the termination of his contract.



“I have started the process to drag Kotoko to FIFA in order to get my three months’ salaries. After the Medeama defeat in Kumasi, the CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah came to see me and informed me about the decision to terminate my contract. Indeed it was a sad moment for me but I had to accept it and move on,” Seydou Zerbo told Fox FM.



He added: “We signed an agreement that I will receive three months’ salary following my contract termination but I haven’t received it as of this time.”