'I'm disappointed with the results' - Hearts of Oak coach on Ashantigold draw

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak drew 2-2 with Ashantigold on matchday two

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Edward Nii Odoom, has expressed his disappointment after his side allowed Ashantigold to snatch a late equalizer in their matchday two-game in Accra on Tuesday night.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's brace for Accra Hearts of Oak was cancelled by another brace from Hans Kwoffi in an enthralling game.



Hearts appeared to be heading for an opening day lead but with only two minutes of regulation time left on the clock, the Phobians lost concentration and allowed Kwoffi to pounce for the equalizer.



Addressing the media after the 2-2 stalemate against the Miners, coach Nii Odoom stated that he is disappointed that his side couldn’t win the game despite going up twice in the game.



"I'm very disappointed about the result, this game is not a game we should draw. We should have killed this game in the first half. Even in the second half, we created all the chances but I think lack of concentration disturbed us," Edward Nii Odoom said at a post-match conference monitored by GhanaWeb.



Accra Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Inter Allies on matchday three at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.