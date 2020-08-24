Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

I'm disappointed GFA did'nt reply my letter - Coach Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford , Former coach of Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko

Former Ashanti Gold and Asante Kotoko coach Bashir Hayford says he is not disappointed he has been snubbed for the vacant technical director job at the Ghana Football Association(GFA).



The GFA has been on the look out for a credible replacement for the long serving Francis Oti Akenteng who bowed out in April this year after more than a decade in charge.The Football Association has announced that they have conducted interviews with six persons with three of them Ghanaians and the other three expatriates.



According to Bashir Hayford, his biggest regret is not getting a reply to his letter he wrote expressing interest in the technical director job.



"We are looking for a Technical Directorate job. I was not contacted so why should I be disappointed." he told Ashh Fm.



"What bothers me a lot is why they didn't reply my letter" he lamented.



He however expressed his desire for Ghana to get the best candidate for the job as he wants the best for his motherland.



"All we want is the best for Ghana football so if they feel someone is better than me then I don't have a problem" he added.

