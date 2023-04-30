I’m crazy about Genk - Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil has confessed that he loves KRC Genk to bits and hopes that the team will finish the 2022/23 season as Champions of the Belgian Pro League.



The Black Stars attacker has been the star player for the team this term and has contributed the most in terms of goals and assists combined.



Speaking in an interview before the start of the championship playoffs on Sunday, Joseph Paintsil said he is crazy about Genk.



“I'm crazy about Genk,” the forward said while adding, “But I'm also very boring.”



Meanwhile, Joseph Paintsil says it will be very disappointing if Genk fails to win the Belgian Pro League title at the end of the season.



“We feel like we already have something but what we have now is not what we are looking for. Because being on top of the league for so many months and giving it out these few weeks is going to be really disappointing for us,” the Black Stars attacker said.



This season, Joseph Paintsil has been the star man for KRC Genk. He has 14 goals and 11 assists to his name heading into the playoffs.