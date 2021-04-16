I'm confident we'll beat Kotoko - Annor Walker

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Coach of high flying Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics Annor Walker says he is very optimistic heading into the match day 20 clash against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Friday.



Accra Great Olympics will play as host to Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match that is the top liner of the weekend as the top two sides in the league will be facing each other.



During the first round, Accra Great Olympics inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on Kumasi Asante Kotoko with the Accra based side dominating the contest.



Last weekend Legon Cities halted the Great Olympics juggernaut with a humbling 2-0 defeat at the Accra Sports stadium and will be looking to bounce back against Kotoko on Friday.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, the Great Olympics coach believes new Portuguese trainer Mariano Barreto has improved Kotoko but is sure of victory.



“No, there’s no fear at all in me, I’m only waiting for Friday to come so that we can honour the game”



“Yes, Barreto has added something new to the Kotoko team but I have so much confidence in my players that we will beat them and achieve our target,” he told Kumasi FM.