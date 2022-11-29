I'm confident about beating Uruguay - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has stated that he is assured that Ghana can beat Uruguay in their make-or-break tie at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Despite being confident, Otto believes his side will not be in for revenge against the South American, who painfully eliminated Ghana in the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup.



Speaking after his side's 3-2 win against South Korea, he said he does not think about revenge.



“It will be very difficult, but I am confident to know that we can win this game. I’m not a guy that thinks much of revenge," he said at the post-match.



The German-trained gaffer said he instinctively feels Ghana will win and need not complete it by thinking of revenge.



“It was a really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer that if you don’t seek too much revenge on this kind of thing sometimes you get the blessings.”



Ghana sit second in Group H, 3 points behind Portugal, who have already qualified.



Whereas Uruguay and South Korea are on a point each ahead of the last round of games.



