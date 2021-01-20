Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I'm competent to serve as GHALCA Treasurer - Linda Ansong

Liberty Professionals CEO, Linda Ansong

The Liberty Professionals Chief Executive Officer, Linda Ansong, says she is ready to use her expertise to help GHALCA secure sponsorship when given the opportunity to serve.



Miss Ansong is vying for the Treasurer position in the GHALCA elections to be held on Thursday 21 January 2021.



“GHALCA must be in a position to help its members when the need arises. It is a welfare body for the club and it must act as such", the Liberty Professionals chief said in an interview on Happy FM.



“I might be young but I believe we need to get someone who can get the association sponsorship because without money, how can the association run and be efficient”.



Linda Ansong said she is competent for the job and must be voted based on her ability not because of her gender.



“I don’t want to get into a position because I am a woman; I am a competent person and I want to be a role model to motivate a lot of women to get involved”.



“I do have a financial background and I have the capability to handle the affairs. I have been managing the books of Liberty for six years. It is about capabilities and integrity and I have both”, she added.



Linda Ansong will be competing with Justice Boison for the GHALCA Treasurer position.