'I’m best at number 10 position' – Kudus Mohammed

Sports News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has revealed his favourite position after being deployed as false number 9 at Ajax.



Kudus and Brian Brobbey have been the two strikers for Alfred Schreuder this season in all competitions. Despite starting the season as the first-choice, Brobbey was relegated to the bench with Kudus slotting in as the focal point of attack.



The Ghanaian returned to the starting line-up on Tuesday, November 1, in UEFA Champions League win over Rangers, for the first time after starting from the bench in the previous three games.



He capped an impressive performance with a goal and assist and was named the Man of the Match.



Speaking after his sides 3-1 away win over Rangers, the former FC Nordjaelland star disclosed he is best at the number 10 position.



“You want to play every single game but Brobbey got the chance too and he was scoring and doing well too.



“He is my guy and I am happy for him but at the same time we have a healthy competition which is to push each other to do the best for the team.



“I think it’s helping the whole team grow. There’s competition everywhere in every position so we just keep pushing each other in a positive way in training and pushing each other to the highest limit.”



“I still feel am best at the number 10 but like I said, is for the team so any position I find myself I try to do my best for the team but I know I am best at number 10 position”