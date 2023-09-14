'I'm back' - Samuel Takyi confirms return to Black Bombers

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi has confirmed his return to the Black Bombers as they prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



On September 1, 2023, the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GBF) confirmed dropping the Olympic bronze medalist, from the team representing the country in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



In a post cited by GhanaWeb, Takyi said "I'm coming back to represent my country Ghana again. Team ST all the way to Paris, here we come for Gold this time”, he tweeted.



According to GBF president Bernard Quartey, Takyi made some demands that he wanted to be met before he joined the Black Bombers.



Bernard Quartey said Takyi demanded that the cash reward pledged to him by President Akufo-Addo when he won bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games be paid to him before he joined the team.



This and other demands, Quartey said, were what led to the 22-year-old boxer being dropped from the team for the Olympic Games qualifiers.



In 2021, Takyi secured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Duke Regan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.



Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.









Am coming back to represent my country Ghana ???????? again team S T all the way to Paris, Here we come for Gold this time.???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jvEMOyDQvp — Samuel Takyi (Ringwarrior) (@ringwarrior95) September 14, 2023

