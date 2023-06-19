I’m available to manage either Hearts or Kotoko – Paa Kwesi Fabian

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Former Coach of Aduana Stars Football Club, Paa Kwesi Fabin, says he is open to join either Hearts of Oak or arch-rivals Asante Kotoko should any of the clubs seek for his services.



Paa Kwesi Fabin joined the two-time Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars on a year deal in July 2022 which expired at the end of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.



It was his second stint with the Dormaa-based side following his first stay with the ‘Ogya boys’ from 2019 to 2021 before he left to take charge of Ghana’s Black Starlets team in the latter part of 2021.



With over two decades of coaching experience, the 64-year-old gaffer says he is available to join any club which requires his services since that is his job.



“I signed a one-year contract with Aduana and it's over now. Coaching is the job I do for a living so definitely any team that will seek my services (either Kotoko or Hearts), I’m available”, he told Akoma FM.



He missed out on the league title at the latter part of the just ended 2022/23 season only for Medeama SC to clinch the title on the final day with 60 points while Aduana came second with 55 points.



Paa Kwesi Fabin has managed clubs including Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Inter Allies, Wassaman United, Heart of Lions and the Ugandan U17 and U20 male teams.



