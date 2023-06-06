I'm always sad when I watch Hearts of Oak games - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has implied that watching current Hearts of Oak torments him.



He said he rarely watches his former side's games because he lost interest in watching the team play.



He asserted that he feels hurt and sometimes questions whether this is the same club he sacrificed everything for during his playing days.



"I do watch them play sometimes but not all the time because my interest in the team has really come down. Anytime I watch them, I ask myself what is happening to the club that we sacrificed so much for. I am always sad when I watch Hearts of Oak games these days. You sometimes wonder what the players are doing on the pitch," he said as quoted by FootballGhana.



Mohammed Polo, considered to be Ghana's all-time greatest player, had a distinguished playing career with the Phobians. During his initial tenure at the club, he helped the team win four league titles in five years.



He is best known for single-handedly leading Hearts to a 5-5 on aggregate victory that allowed them to advance to the 1977 African Cup of Champions Clubs (now known as the CAF Champions League) final after overturning a 5-2 goal deficit.



Polo was involved in all three goals as Hearts beat Zambian side Mufulira Wanderers F.C at the EL Wak Sports Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final tie.



In the present day, Hearts of Oak are currently on four games losing streak after their 2-1 loss to Real Tamale United at home on Sunday, June 4, 2023.



Hearts of Oak have lost six, drawn one, and won three of their last 10 league games, including a run of four defeats.



The 21-time league champions occupy 11th position on the table with 44 points, just 3 points above the relegation zone with one game remaining.



They have to avoid defeat on the final day of the season in their away game against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, June 11, 2023, to escape relegation.





