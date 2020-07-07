Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I'm always ready to serve AshantiGold- Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah has made the world aware that he still has the Obuasi-based club Ashantigold at heart and will be willing to play for them in the future.



He made his Premier League debut with AshantiGold during the 2008/09 season and put up some impressive performances for the Miners.



He expressed his appreciation for the chance given to him by the club in his early years.



“Ashantigold has done so much for me, even though I just played one year there, because that was where everything started. God’s grace, Coach Duncan was the man and he actually signed me to my first professional contract,” he stated.



“So, Obuasi is one of my homes and Ashantigold is always going to be my home. If they need my services, I’m always going to be available. Whether it’s a player before I retire. Whether it’s a coach, a scout, whatever it is. But that place is always going to be my home.” he told Willy Graham on GTV Sports Plus.



He has made 65 appearances for the Black Stars.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.