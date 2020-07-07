Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

I’m always available for Black Stars call-up – Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah has said he is always available for Black Stars call-up despite been overlooked in recent times.



The budding defender who made his Black Stars debut in 2009 has capped 65 times scoring just once for the national team.



Mensah's glorious moment with the Black Stars seems to be coming to an end as the technical team of the national team has recently swerve him for call ups.



But according to him he is not giving up on the Black Stars and has, therefore, open his door for a return to the national team.



The former Liberty Professionals midfielder Derrek Boateng not long ago lavished praises on Jonathan Mensah, saying he was the man he tipped to replace John Mensah.



“I’m always ready and available for selection. I will correct my mistake and do what is expected of me, jokingly I am the main man, I took over and I’m still the main man” he said.

