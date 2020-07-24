Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

I'm a good listener - CK Akonnor on perceived stubborness

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor has noted that he listens to others because he does not know it all.



The former Kotoko manager has been accused of a stubborn approach to coaching since he started his career.



Akonnor, however, vehemently denied those accusations during an interview with Sportsnetgh TV.



“I listen a lot. When you talking I say, okay. You need to convince me that you are that good and what you are saying makes sense then I will trust you."



“I’m learning so what comes out of you is something that educates me. I don’t know it all but I am very focused on the things I do."



“When you come to me and try to impose things on me, it won’t work. Let’s jaw jaw."



“Because you see those you see come to the stadium, those you see come to the training grounds you can never say they don’t know."

