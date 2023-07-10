'I'm a football lady' - Gifty Oware-Mensah rejects 'Kurt Okraku lady' tag

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Berry Ladies has rejected a tag imposed on her by some critics which seeks to impugn negative and stereotypical meanings into her association with the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, and activities in the football industry.



Gifty Oware-Mensah told Rome Oduro TV that her spiked interest and investment in Ghana football since the arrival of the Kurt Okraku administration stems from her absolute belief and confidence in Ghanaian footballers, particularly female footballers.



Oware-Mensah’s stock in the circles in the country has risen dramatically since the inception of the Okraku government.



Her rise can be witnessed in the number of committees she serves on within the Ghana Football Association.



She explained to Romeo Oduro that the positions handed her also come with responsibilities that require great sacrifice. She revealed that she earned those positions by virtue of the incredible philanthropic work she had been doing for women’s football in the country.



While downplaying the unfortunate tag, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme also explained that she lives to serve Ghana football and will contribute her widow’s mite to ensure that women’s football in the country reaches its apogee.



“I’m a football lady and like I always say there can only be one president at a time. I’m a servant of the Kurt administration because I serve on the Black Maidens, a committee that planned for women’s football, and vice chair of the women’s cup.



“Obviously if the administration succeeds, I’ve succeeded so until there is an election and the football people decide we will continue to serve Ghana football. I believe we’ve done well and Kurt has done what he could do especially for women’s football. I have worked in the administration and served in it so if that makes me a Kurt lady then I’m ok” she said.



Reports indicate that Gifty Oware-Mensah is lacing her boots to contest the Executive Council slots of the upcoming GFA elections.



Though the date for the elective congress is yet to be confirmed it is believed that Gifty Oware-Mensah’s incredible job over the years could land her a seat at the Executive Council table.



