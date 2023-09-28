I'm a fighter not a boxer - Freezy Macbones explains his style

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones says he sees himself as a fighter rather than a boxer due to his aggressiveness in the ring.



Freezy Macbones was defeated by Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday, September 9.



According to the 33-year-old UK-based boxer, his style is similar to Mike Tyson who was regarded as a tough fighter by many.



Speaking to Code Micky in an interview, Freezy said “You have a boxer and a fighter, I’m a fighter. I go in and I don’t care who I’m going to face. I don’t care what you bring to the table, I’ll come inside straight to you and whatever can happen can happen. It’s either I’m going to get hit or you’re going to get hit”.



“I’m not a boxer, I’m a fighter. A fighter always finds it difficult to win a fight if he doesn’t knock his opponent out. A boxer can win the fight without getting a knockout”, he added.



Seth Gyimah has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.



He was involved in his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang, where he faced Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London and completely dominated and defeated his opponent.





Watch the video below:







Freezy Macbones talks about his defeat in Senegal, activating the European door to qualify to the Olympics +his style of boxing pic.twitter.com/7WTC4qfcbx — code micky (@code_micky) September 27, 2023

