'I’m a disturbed servant' – GFA boss Kurt Okraku speaks on current Black Stars form

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023
Source: footballghana.com
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has commented on the current state of the Black Stars.
The senior male national team of Ghana in recent games has not impressed. This has become a big worry to many Ghanaians hoping that the Black Stars will win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
In the October international break, Ghana played two friendly matches in games against Mexico and the USA.
Both games saw the Black Stars performing abysmally and not inspiring any hope.
At the end of the two games, Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico and also lost 4-0 to the US Men’s national team.
Speaking on the recent uninspiring performance of the Black Stars, GFA boss Kurt Okraku said he is a disturbed man.
He insists that the national team must rise from the ruins and do better.
“Our Black Stars must rise again but I’m a disturbed servant,” Kurt Okraku said in a post on Facebook.
Ghana next month will commence the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars will take on Madagascar and Comoros.