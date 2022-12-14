I'm French but I will support Morocco - Herve Renard

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Saudi Arabia manager, Herve Renard, has declared his support for Morocco ahead of their FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against France on December 14, 2022.



Morocco, who are having a fairytale campaign, will look to make the final for the first time by beating reigning champions France.



Speaking with RMC, Renard stated that although he is French and holds a French passport, he is backing Morocco to beat France.



“I am French, I have a French passport, but I will support Morocco,” he said.



The former Morocco head coach added that the North African deserve their achievement at the World Cup due to their passion for football.



“I had a fantastic adventure with a group of players and a country that loves football…they are so proud, they deserve it. They have so much passion that can be excessive, but today it is an exceptional award.”



“When you are the massive favorite you have everything to lose…Morocco has everything to gain…In a way, the competition is already won for what they did.”



The Atlas Lions will face France at the Al Bayt Stadium at 19:00 GMT kick-off time.





