I'm 80% close to rejoining Kotoko - Kwame Poku

Sports News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has revealed that he is close to returning to his former club.



He said that his Algerian side has not terminated his contract as it's been speculated but he and his agent have requested to be transferred.



Poku joined Algerian side USM Algiers after a remarkable first round in the 2020/2021 season for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



Kwame Poku has scored 7 goals providing 6 assists for his Algerian side in 38 games which is not enough for an elite club like USM Algiers.



The player confirmed in an interview that there have been talks with Hearts of Oak but he is 80% close to rejoining Asante Kotoko.



"It's not true I have terminated or requested to terminate my contract with USM ALGERS but rather me and my agent have asked for a transfer."



"I have a lot of offers including Hearts of Oak, they talked to my agent sometime ago but for now I can confirm KOTOKO is leading almost 80% done I can assure you for that".



"When I was leaving Kotoko I said I have an unfinished business with the fans so if there's an opportunity to serve again why not," he concluded.