I love to do the talking on the pitch - Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars player, Tariq Lamptey has explained that he prefers to leave it all out there on the pitch instead of talking off the pitch.



The right-back has had a good sting of matches since bursting into the limelight as a professional footballer.



Lamptey, who came through the ranks playing for Chelsea FC, has been instrumental for Brighton since joining the club.



According to the player, he loves to leave a good impression in matches regardless of the jersey he’s wearing or the team he plays for



“Whoever I’m playing for,” he says, “I’m the type of player who tries to leave it all out there on the pitch,” Lamptey said in an interview with GW.



The player also noted that he has been able to learn a lot since undergoing training at Chelsea’s Academy.



“I grew up playing street football with my brothers and my dad. Then I went into the Chelsea Academy, where I learned the technical side of the game,” the player said.



Formerly, a player for England’s national team, Tariq Lamptey, switched nationalities to play for Ghana and made his debut in a game against Brazil.



