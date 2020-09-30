Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: My News GH

I love table tennis – Bawumia talks about his favourite sport

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has for the first time revealed his favourite sport is Table Tennis.



Though Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is noted for his keen interest in football, he told Countryman Songo while speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM that he represented his school, Tamale Senior High School when he was a student.



According to him, he enjoyed the game which involved just two individuals because he tried soccer but the tackling and heckling was not the best.



“I tried soccer along the line but I think I was too small so I didn’t make the school's team. But with Table Tennis, I enjoy it because I’m alone with the person I’m playing with and I can beat the person fairly.”



On his part, Countryman Songo who asked the question was optimistic that the Vice President with his love for a lesser-known sport will support in making lesser-known sporting disciplines get the needed attention.





