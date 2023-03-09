I lost an African brother – Nigeria's Victor Osimhen pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

SSC Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has joined a tall list of African football stars who have mourned the tragic death of Christian Atsu.



Victor Osimhen after partaking in the campaign to sell jerseys to raise funds for the earthquake victims grieved the death of Christian Atsu whom he described as his African brother.



“The earthquakes in Turkey? I don’t know how much my jersey was sold for; even my teammates like Bartosz Bereszynski and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sold their jerseys.”



“Eljif Elmas organized this campaign and of course, we supported it. My condolences to those who lost their lives in the earthquakes. I also lost an African brother in these earthquakes, Christian Atsu from Ghana,” Osimhen told DHA, as per Tutto Napoli.



Background



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after an devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



Saturday, March 4, 2023, marked exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the southeastern part of Turkey and Syria.



The funeral of Christian Atsu will be held on the forecourt of the State House in Accra, on Friday, March 17, 2023.



Christian Atsu's funeral will be held six days before the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.



