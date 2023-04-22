I look up to Haaland - Accra Lions four-goal hero Seidu Bassit reveals admiration for Man City striker

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions striker Seidu Bassit has disclosed that he learns a lot from watching Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.



The 19-year-old scored four goals as Accra Lions defeated Medeama SC 4-2 in a highly entertaining game in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.



Bassit was named Man of the Match after an incredible display, and becomes the first player to score four goals in the league this season.



Asked after the game which player he looks up to, the young forward did not hesitate as he quickly mentioned the Norwegian forward.



"Haaland, of course," he said at the post-match presser. "He is strong, physical and I try to play like him. He inspires me a lot."



Just like his role model, Bassit scored a typical Haaland goal with his fourth of the match after he showed strength and composure to finish off brilliantly.



Bassit has now scored six goals in the league and has an assist to his credit.