I’ll try my best in the relegation battle - Kwadwo Asamoah assures Cagliari fans

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he will play his part in ensuring Cagliari escapes the Italian Serie A drop.



Asamoah joined Cagliari on a short-term contract as a free agent last week.



The 32-year-old is expected to bring his experience to bear as the Sardinians are involved in the race for Serie A survival with 15 points in 20 games.



“The experience I’ve had in Italy has served me so much in my growth," Asamoah claimed.



“I’ll try to help the team. It’s important to be focused on training, we must be a solid group and we have all the necessary qualities to do it. I’ll try to give my best for this team.”



Asamoah could make his bow for the club on Sunday when they take on Lazio at the Stade Olimpico.