I'll never return to Hearts - Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka has opened up on his relationship with the Ghanaian club.



The Congolese left-back left the Phobians permanently in 2023 after a short loan spell in the United States with New Mexico United.



Ovouka enjoyed a successful stint with Hearts of Oak, helping them win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



However, the 24-year-old's relationship with the Ghanaian giants has deteriorated in recent times.



“Right now I think not. Because before I left the club there were a lot of misunderstandings. They didn’t understand me, I didn’t understand them before I left," he told ghanasportspage.com.



“And since I left, no board member has called me to check on me whether I’m okay or not. I’m a Hearts of Oak player and you need to check on the players if they are okay and in good condition. The club never did that.



“They gave me the platform which I will never forget and I thank them for everything they have done for me. But right now I’ll say I can’t come back but maybe in the future, I can come back," he concluded.



The Congo international is currently on the books of Kosovan club FC Drita, with his contract set to expire in 2027.



